TFD recruiting for its 2024 fire academy

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department is recruiting for its next fire academy, which begins in January 2024. The application period runs until this Sunday, April 30.

No previous firefighting experience is required.

  • You must be 18 years old
  • Possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent
  • Valid driver’s license with two years of driving experience
  • Must be able to pass the candidate physical ability test (CPAT)

