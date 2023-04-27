TFD recruiting for its 2024 fire academy.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department is recruiting for its next fire academy, which begins in January 2024. The application period runs until this Sunday, April 30.

No previous firefighting experience is required.

You must be 18 years old

Possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent

Valid driver’s license with two years of driving experience

Must be able to pass the candidate physical ability test (CPAT)

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.