Train collides with car near Valencia Road, Nogales Highway; 1 person hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was hurt when a train collided with a passenger vehicle near East Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday, April 27.

Tucson police have blocked Valencia Road between Nogales Highway and South Park Avenue until the train can be moved.

The patient was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

