Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects

Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a west-side convenience store in early April.

According to police, the robbery happened April 9 at the Circle K at 1735 W. Speedway Boulevard, at the intersection with North Silverbell Road.

The four suspects robbed an employee at gunpoint, police said.

If you recognize the suspects shown in the photos above, call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

