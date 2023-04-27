Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a west-side convenience store in early April.

ARMED ROBBERY: On 04/09/23, Four suspects entered Circle K (1735 W Speedway) and robbed an employee at gunpoint. If you recognize these suspects, contact 88-Crime. You can remain anonymous. @OperationsWest pic.twitter.com/MwLuY87w7b — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 27, 2023

According to police, the robbery happened April 9 at the Circle K at 1735 W. Speedway Boulevard, at the intersection with North Silverbell Road.

The four suspects robbed an employee at gunpoint, police said.

If you recognize the suspects shown in the photos above, call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.