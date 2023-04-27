Advertise
UA 4 Food campaign wraps up May 1 with Stuff the Cat Tran event

'UA 4 Food' aims to tackle food insecurity
By Jack Cooper
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona is helping battle hunger in southern Arizona, as food insecurity is on the way for up for many, including college students.

Organizers of the UA 4 Food campaign need help from the community to fill the campus food pantry and the Community Food Bank.

According to the Arizona Board of Regents, there was a 35% food insecurity rise at UA in 2021, a 25% rise at Arizona State University and nearly a 50% rise at NAU.

To help reduce those numbers, people can donate non-perishable food items at boxes around campus, to the food pantry or at any Chase Bank location.

Needed items include peanut butter, oatmeal, rice, pasta and canned products such as soups, tuna and chicken. The university is also looking for volunteers to help with this campaign.

Residents of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood, which borders the UA campus, are invited to come out and help. Just last year they donated over 1,000 pounds of food but the need is growing.

The campus food pantry is open three days a week and people line up over an hour before it opens hoping to get some food.

“That shows there is a demand for it and we are trying to fill the gap,” ambassador for UA Cares Ravi Bhat said. “It’s our responsibility as citizens and community members to help in whichever way we can.”

The UA 4 Food campaign runs until May 1, culminating with the Stuff The Cat Tran event starting at 8 a.m.

The goal is to fill one Cat Tran bus with donated food items.

