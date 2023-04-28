Artificial intelligence raising concerns as finals approach

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Students at the University of Arizona are getting ready for finals as they stay busy working on term papers and projects. There’s a new artificial intelligence tool that when used the wrong way could actually do all the work for them.

ChatGPT is an AI bot that can answer just about any question and all you need is your phone or computer to use it.

According to a survey from Forbes, more than 40% of college students admit they’ve used ChatGPT.

Not only can it be used to write essays, but it can also solve math and science problems.

A professor at the University of Arizona says while students might be using this to help with schoolwork it’s professors that need to learn how to teach with it and make it a resource in class.

”I think it’s more of a matter of educating students about how they should use these tools, when they should use them, and how they should use them. And I do expect the people who employ our students will expect them to know how to use them productively in the future. So we can’t ban them, we have to teach students how to use them,” said Greg Heileman, vice provost for undergraduate education and professor of electrical engineering.

He adds that when a student turns something in online it automatically gets run through what’s called turnitin.com. That website compares the essay to anything ever written on the internet and gives the teacher a percentage of how much of the essay may have been plagiarized.

While Turnitin says its software can detect AI-written papers, Heileman says hypothetically you should be able to ask AI to write a paper that would not be detectable as AI-generated by Turnitin.

It’s another reason why he hopes professors use AI as a resource.

