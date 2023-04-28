Advertise
Falcons take Texas RB Bijan Robinson, multiple UGA stars go in 1st round

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the...
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Bijan Robinson ranks among the best overall prospects in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons took Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson is widely considered the best running back in this year’s draft. he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season as the engine of the Longhorns offense. He led the Big 12 in both stats.

Robinson won the 2022 Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back and was a unanimous first-team All-American.

The Philadelphia Eagles took Georgia DE Jalen Carter with the 9th pick. Carter was a projected top-5 pick before his involvement in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock came to light. He plead no contest to reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine and must perform 80 hours of community service.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the 14th pick.

