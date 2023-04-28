FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds return Friday with very low relative humidity across southern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for the lower elevations of Graham, Greenlee, and eastern two-thirds of Cochise County. Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly.

A ridge of high pressure is pushing temperatures well above normal as we round out the month of April. The heat peaks on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s! Pattern change arrives early to mid next week with gusty winds returning and temperatures cooling each day.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.