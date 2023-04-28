I-19 southbound closed due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-19 southbound lanes are completely closed at Irvington Road on Thursday, April 27.

DPS is on the scene investigating a two-vehicle unknown blocking injury collision at milepost 59.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

According to DPS, traffic is being diverted off at Valencia Road S/B I-19

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

