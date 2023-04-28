Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Shooting at Tucson park
Authorities investigating shooting at Tucson park
Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects
Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared near Grant, Silverbell
One person was hurt in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a train near East Valencia...
One hurt in train-vehicle crash near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Stahl Hamilton addressed the House floor about her actions that were brought to light this week.
Arizona Democrat representative caught hiding Bibles apologizes for actions
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Video shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in minutes.
Arizona Democrat minister lawmaker caught on camera hiding Bibles