New network to bring Suns and Mercury games to southern Arizona viewers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, Gray Television, the parent company of 13 News, announced a partnership with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to bring games to television viewers in southern Arizona.

The Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network will ultimately make Suns and Mercury games available to nearly 3 million viewers across the state.

In Tucson, those games will air on KOLD 13.5.

The new partnership includes all locally broadcast Suns and Mercury games.

“We’re thrilled this partnership will connect our loyal family of viewers with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” said Pat LaPlatney, President & Co-CEO of Gray Television. “In a very short window, Mat Ishbia has begun to build a world-class organization both on and off the court. And with today’s announcement, Mat has made good on his promise to focus on the community and put their fans first. We are very pleased to play a part in that effort with our stations in Phoenix, Tucson, and ultimately Yuma.”

The first Mercury game will air live May 25 at 7 p.m. when Phoenix hosts the Minnesota Lynx.

