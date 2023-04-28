Advertise
Police arrest suspect accused of running over, killing young girl and dog

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department arrested the suspect accused of running over and killing a teen girl and a dog while also leaving another girl severely injured on Naranja Road on March 17.

The OVPD said Sabrina Garcia was booked on charges of causing death by moving violation and causing serious physical injury by moving violation.

The OVPD’s collision reconstruction unit said that speeding, impairment, and phone usage were not factors in this collision.

The names of the victims have not been released.

“The tragic loss of a young life has a long-lasting emotional impact on the entire community, and we share in that loss. Our hearts go out to all of the family and friends of the young victim of this tragedy,” the OVPD said in a release.

