Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different

New owner adds an online reservation system to prevent long lines.
It's a popular pastime for families in the Phoenix area. Whitney Clark caught up with the new owner on the exciting improvements.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the unofficial start of summer: Salt River Tubing is back! The season opens on Saturday, April 29th.

While it’s been a staple in the Valley for years, the company has a new owner. William Jinks, a Valley businessman, and longtime resident, purchased it from the previous owners of 43 years, Henri and Lynda Breault.

What’s new for 2023? Jinks has added an online reservation system and how you pick up your tube should be easier. Instead of picking it up at the Salt River Tubing location along Bush Highway, you just have to pick up a wristband there. Then you can get on a bus and pick up your tube at the water.

“It’s such a popular, iconic spot,” Jinks said. “Ever since COVID the lines have just gotten crazy, so it’s just the way to speed up the lines.”

Jinks grew up in the Valley and has a transportation business. He bought the business because he felt like he could bring about some positive changes.

Tube rentals are $25, which includes a shuttle ride. If you’re bringing your own tube it’s $18 for the shuttle. Here’s more on reservations and pricing.

The start of the season means the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on safety. Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez spoke to Arizona’s Family on Friday. While some recreation areas had been closed because of the river flows, Enriquez says everything is back open.

Deputies never see a dip in people recreating along the Salt River, Enriquez said. It seems to be a year-long activity. If you plan on tubing, he suggests having a plan. Tell someone where you are going, drink responsibly, and have a designated driver.

Enriquez also says if you’re paddleboarding, you need to also bring a lifejacket. Know the law and the area, he added.

In terms of staffing, Enriquez says lake patrol deputies are on their summer schedule, which means they have double the resources. “Safety is a top concern for us out here,” Enriquez said. “We want everyone to have fun, but we want everyone to be safe.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects
Shooting at Tucson park
Authorities investigating shooting at Tucson park
Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared near Grant, Silverbell
One person was hurt in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a train near East Valencia...
One hurt in train-vehicle crash near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
Students across the country are using chatgpt in schools
Artificial intelligence raising concerns as finals approach
What's new at Salt River Tubing as company gets new management