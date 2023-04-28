Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson High drag show set for this weekend sparks controversy

Q Space plans to hold 2nd annual drag show despite controversy.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A drag show event that will be held on Saturday, April 29, by an after-school club at Tucson High Magnet School is raising controversy in the community.

This drag show will be the second time the Q Space Club has put on this event.

“If you’re trying to think of the kids, we are the kids, we know what we’re doing. It’s not anything harmful. Drag is not harmful at all,” said Adrian Molina, a student in the Q Space club. “There are many different types of drag. So, to try to pinpoint one definition of drag is just plain wrong. Let us do what we feel. We want to express ourselves, please.”

Molina, a high school senior, said putting on this show is important to them.

“Since last year, and this year, it has become one of the most important things to look forward to for me in the school year,” said Molina.

However, opponents said the school should not play a role in this. Rather, they should be focusing on education and raising proficiency rates.

“I feel that TUSD shouldn’t be involved in it in any way, shape, or form, because they are educating young minds. I think that it sends a wrong picture, that we have no boundaries in our education system,” said Kay Lombard, grandparents of two Tucson Unified School District students.

Opponents also said they believe this type of event is inappropriate and takes advantage of vulnerable minds.

Molina said those opposed to the show do not understand what they are doing.

“They don’t really know about what we’re doing so it’s hurtful that they’re willing to just spread so much hate and be ignorant on the topic,” said Molina.

While there are many people in the community against this show, many have never seen one for themselves.

“I have never been to a drag show. I’m just making the assumption from pictures that I’ve seen and from things that I’ve seen on television that there’s explicit sexual behavior going on,” said Amanda Fischer.

Molina said they will not let this hate deter them from doing what they do.

“We love what we’re doing and that no matter how much hate or how much they want to kind of control what we’re doing. We’re not going to let them and we’re not going to be silenced into following the crowd,” said Molina.

Molina said the club and many of the staff members are excited and ready for the show.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen Mills, 54, is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a...
Tucson hit-and-run suspect turns himself in
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Police arrest suspect accused of running over, killing young girl and dog
Tucson police investigating crash in Midtown.
Tucson police investigating crash in Midtown
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
I-19 closed in both directions
UPDATE: I-19 reopens in both directions after crash