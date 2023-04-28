Tucson High drag show set for this weekend sparks controversy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A drag show event that will be held on Saturday, April 29, by an after-school club at Tucson High Magnet School is raising controversy in the community.

This drag show will be the second time the Q Space Club has put on this event.

“If you’re trying to think of the kids, we are the kids, we know what we’re doing. It’s not anything harmful. Drag is not harmful at all,” said Adrian Molina, a student in the Q Space club. “There are many different types of drag. So, to try to pinpoint one definition of drag is just plain wrong. Let us do what we feel. We want to express ourselves, please.”

Molina, a high school senior, said putting on this show is important to them.

“Since last year, and this year, it has become one of the most important things to look forward to for me in the school year,” said Molina.

However, opponents said the school should not play a role in this. Rather, they should be focusing on education and raising proficiency rates.

“I feel that TUSD shouldn’t be involved in it in any way, shape, or form, because they are educating young minds. I think that it sends a wrong picture, that we have no boundaries in our education system,” said Kay Lombard, grandparents of two Tucson Unified School District students.

Opponents also said they believe this type of event is inappropriate and takes advantage of vulnerable minds.

Molina said those opposed to the show do not understand what they are doing.

“They don’t really know about what we’re doing so it’s hurtful that they’re willing to just spread so much hate and be ignorant on the topic,” said Molina.

While there are many people in the community against this show, many have never seen one for themselves.

“I have never been to a drag show. I’m just making the assumption from pictures that I’ve seen and from things that I’ve seen on television that there’s explicit sexual behavior going on,” said Amanda Fischer.

Molina said they will not let this hate deter them from doing what they do.

“We love what we’re doing and that no matter how much hate or how much they want to kind of control what we’re doing. We’re not going to let them and we’re not going to be silenced into following the crowd,” said Molina.

Molina said the club and many of the staff members are excited and ready for the show.

