Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson police investigating crash in Midtown

Tucson police investigating crash in Midtown.
Tucson police investigating crash in Midtown.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash at Speedway and Dodge on Thursday, April 27.

Officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say the adult-male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway, and details are limited.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen Mills, 54, is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a...
Tucson hit-and-run suspect turns himself in
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
FBI releases report on active shooter incidents
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
I-19 closed in both directions
UPDATE: I-19 reopens in both directions after crash
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.,left, poses after being chosen by the Arizona...
Arizona Cardinals take OSU offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after trades
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the...
Falcons take Texas RB Bijan Robinson, multiple UGA stars go in 1st round