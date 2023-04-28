Tucson police investigating crash in Midtown.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash at Speedway and Dodge on Thursday, April 27.

Officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say the adult-male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway, and details are limited.

