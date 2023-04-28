UnitedHealthcare data breach in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UnitedHealthcare has provided notice to some individuals in Arizona enrolled in its health plans, in accordance with applicable regulations.

On February 22, 2023, UnitedHealthcare identified suspicious activity on the UHC mobile application that may have led to the disclosure of member information.

The company believes this access occurred between February 19, 2023, and February 25, 2023.

UnitedHealthcare determined on April 10, 2023 that some personal information may have been impacted by this incident.

The information that may have been obtained may have included members’ first and last names, health insurance member ID numbers, date of birth, address, date(s) of service, provider name(s), claim information, and group name and number.

According to UnitedHealthcare, this incident did not involve the disclosure of Social Security numbers or driver’s license numbers. Individuals affected by this incident were notified directly by UnitedHealthcare via mail beginning on April 28, 2023.

Upon discovery, the company took prompt action to investigate the matter. The portal account for members was locked to prevent any further access and we initiated a forced password reset.

Through the investigation, they determined that the application was the target of a credential-stuffing attack.

The company said they do not have any evidence that member login credentials used during the attack were accessed or obtained from any UnitedHealthcare system.

“The company regrets this incident and any inconvenience or concern it may cause. As a precaution to help members detect any possible misuse of their personal information, the company is offering two (2) years of free “LifeLock® Identity Theft Protection Services,” which includes proactive identity theft protection, identity theft alerts, address change verification, annual copies of a members credit report from all three national credit bureaus, and comprehensive recovery services if a member becomes a victim of identity theft during their LifeLock membership,” UnitedHealthcare said in a release.

If you have further questions regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to call (800) 669-1812 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday – Friday.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.