Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman died in a crash at Campbell and 22nd Street in Tucson late Thursday, April 27.

The Tucson Police Department said Sandra Ty Graham, 40, died when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete pole near the intersection.

The TPD said no other vehicles were involved and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives have yet to determine if impairment is a factor in the collision.

