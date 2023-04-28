Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman died in a crash at Campbell and 22nd Street in Tucson late Thursday, April 27.
The Tucson Police Department said Sandra Ty Graham, 40, died when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete pole near the intersection.
The TPD said no other vehicles were involved and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives have yet to determine if impairment is a factor in the collision.
