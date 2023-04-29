Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.(WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Deputies say she swerved to avoid a rear-end crash but ended up heading into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Elantra driver survived the crash but her 3-year-old daughter died.

The child was in a car seat in the backseat but suffered severe head and brain injuries. She died instantly, according to deputies.

Authorities identified the little girl as Zora Paschal. Her mother was found at fault for the crash.

Deputies said the woman will likely be facing charges. Their investigation remains ongoing.

No further injuries were immediately announced.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Shooting at Tucson park
Authorities investigating shooting at Tucson park
Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared near Grant, Silverbell
Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects
One person was hurt in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a train near East Valencia...
One hurt in train-vehicle crash near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank
New Arizona tax cuts mean many taxpayers will get a bigger refund.
Fact Finders: Why your tax refund could be bigger
TPD and Autism Society hold a special training session.
TPD and Autism Society hold special training session
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson