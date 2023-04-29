Advertise
Drivers fed up with traffic turn lanes at intersection near Scottsdale

Drivers say they hope the road will be widened soon by whoever is responsible for the intersection.
By Casey Torres
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Getting from Point A to Point B gets tricky for drivers at the intersection of Pavilions Blouevard and Talking Stick Way in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRP-MIC). “I’m concerned because Arizona has a lot of impatient drivers, so I’m concerned about getting into an accident. You know, getting hurt,” said Elisaia Atoe.

Atoe and other drivers in the area believe the intersection can be dangerous. “There’s not enough room to make that left, so if you’re on the outside lane, you have to actually correct the steering wheel to not hit the person that’s coming the other way,” said Daniel Cerino.

From an aerial view, some of the turn lanes look more narrow than other turn lanes. During one recording, Arizona’s Family captured drone video of a vehicle moving to another lane to avoid hitting oncoming traffic.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said the SRP-MIC now has jurisdiction over Talking Stick Way, between Loop 101 and Pima Road. The Civil Engineer with SRP-MIC said they would evaluate the concern. We asked if they had full jurisdiction of the area, but Arizona’s Family did not receive a response.

Arizona’s Family also spoke with the Development Director of De Rito Partners Development, Ron Caruso. The developer said the turn lanes have been the same for 25 years. He believes the confusion drivers are now experiencing could be due to construction in the area for over a year.

We’re told a traffic light was lost during monsoon season. De Rito Partners decided to replace all four traffic lights and poles. However, Caruso said the company did not change the traffic lanes. We’re told the company is not looking into making changes to the intersection.

Drivers say they hope the road will be widened soon by whoever is responsible for the intersection.

