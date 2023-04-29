FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead with possible triple digits

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Warmer temperatures are expected into Monday with the peak on Sunday. A passing weather system may bring another round of gusty winds on Monday, then again later in the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy blowing dust before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

