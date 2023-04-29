Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead with possible triple digits

By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Warmer temperatures are expected into Monday with the peak on Sunday. A passing weather system may bring another round of gusty winds on Monday, then again later in the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy blowing dust before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley police said 29-year-old Sabrina Garcia was booked on charges of causing death by...
Police arrest suspect accused of running over, killing young girl and dog
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Tucson
Q Space plans to hold 2nd annual drag show despite controversy.
Tucson High drag show set for this weekend sparks controversy
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
UnitedHealthcare data breach in Arizona
UnitedHealthcare data breach in Arizona

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - First 100° Day of 2023 Possible This Weekend!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, APRIL 28, 2023