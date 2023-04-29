Nogales police respond to a threat made at Lincoln Elementary School
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Police Department responded to reports of a threat at the Lincoln Elementary School on Friday, April 28.
Police said a threat was written on a bathroom wall which warned of violence that would take place.
The incident is still under investigation.
NPD said no staff or students were ever in danger during the investigation.
