Nogales police respond to a threat made at Lincoln Elementary School

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Police Department responded to reports of a threat at the Lincoln Elementary School on Friday, April 28.

Police said a threat was written on a bathroom wall which warned of violence that would take place.

The incident is still under investigation.

NPD said no staff or students were ever in danger during the investigation.

