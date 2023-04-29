Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting on April 10.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A police officer in Louisville is continuing his recovery after he was critically injured while responding to a mass shooting earlier this month.

WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards gunfire heard in the downtown area on April 10.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight others were injured that day after 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon started shooting at the Old National Bank.

On Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared that Wilt’s condition has been improving each day, and the medical team is making progress in getting him off machines and equipment.

“He’s even able to open his eyes and look at you, which is a huge step forward. We are proud of his progress and ask for continued prayers to keep his fire going,” the police foundation shared.

Authorities say Wilt remains in critical condition, but he is fighting hard.

According to the police foundation, the next 24 to 36 hours will be critical in determining when Wilt will be off the ventilator and other devices.

“We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the police foundation shared.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Shooting at Tucson park
Authorities investigating shooting at Tucson park
Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared near Grant, Silverbell
Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects
One person was hurt in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a train near East Valencia...
One hurt in train-vehicle crash near Valencia, Nogales Highway

Latest News

From an aerial view, some of the turn lanes look more narrow than other turn lanes.
Drivers fed up with traffic turn lanes at intersection near Scottsdale
FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank
New Arizona tax cuts mean many taxpayers will get a bigger refund.
Fact Finders: Why your tax refund could be bigger
TPD and Autism Society hold a special training session.
TPD and Autism Society hold special training session