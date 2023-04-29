Tucson police investigating shooting South of Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 6500 block of South 12th Avenue on Friday, April 28.

Officers from the operations division south said a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

