Tucson police investigating shooting South of Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 6500 block of South 12th Avenue on Friday, April 28.

Officers from the operations division south said a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

