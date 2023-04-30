Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hundreds of people stepped out for a drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29.

The show was hosted by an on-campus club called Q-Space. For weeks, the show has sparked controversy across the Tucson community as many people spoke out against it happening on school grounds.

“This is a chance to exercise their right to express themselves and come in here to really be who they are,” Tucson Unified School District Board President Ravi Shah said.

He added that this is a student-led and directed event, just like every other school club on campus.

“People really need to look at the difference and stop equating every performance that there is. If there’s a drag show at midnight at a nightclub, that’s very different than a brunch nonprofit fundraising event which is very different than a library or a school with children. And it’s different than a drag show here in the evening put on by high school students,” Shah said.

But that didn’t stop people from coming out to protest the event.

Linda Nelson said she was with a group that was turned away from entering. Nelson said she was only going to the event to pray for the kids who were watching.

“I’ve never seen a drag show. What I do disagree with is that the public schools are continually sexualizing kids,” Nelson said.

Matthew Jeschke echoed some of those same thoughts. He said he doesn’t feel this kind of event should be held on campus for kids.

“When we have kids that can’t even pick what kind of clothes to put on in the morning and we’re asking them to go and tell us awkward sexual orientations and things. It just doesn’t seem to fit,” Jeschke said.

High school student Nick Zerendow said these kinds of events are important for students and help young people, like his friends, express their individuality.

“I think it’s very important because it contributes to the school’s diversity. And it shows them not to be scared,” Zerendow said.

This event was donation based. All the money raised tonight will go to the Q-Space club.

