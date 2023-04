TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department closed Catalina Highway because of a fire.

The road to Mount Lemmon is closed near milemarker 4.5, which is south of Molino Basin.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area so fire crews can have access.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.