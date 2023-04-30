Advertise
Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023

Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.

According to the National Weather Service, the mark was hit at 1:59 p.m.

Cooler temperatures will begin Monday and highs the rest of the week will be in the 80s.

The National Weather Service upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning. It will be in effect Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds will gust up to 35 mph.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

MONDAY: Patchy blowing dust after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 7 mph to 12 mph increasing to 18 mph to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Patchy blowing dust before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85.

