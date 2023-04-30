Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.

According to the National Weather Service, the mark was hit at 1:59 p.m.

Cooler temperatures will begin Monday and highs the rest of the week will be in the 80s.

The National Weather Service upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning. It will be in effect Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds will gust up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Patchy blowing dust after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 7 mph to 12 mph increasing to 18 mph to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Patchy blowing dust before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85.

