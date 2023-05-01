Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Palooza returns with food, entertainment and mental health resources

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Arizona Palooza aims to reduce the stigma surrounding...
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Arizona Palooza aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Palooza, a free and family-friendly event aimed at reducing the stigma associated with mental health and connecting people with resources, will take place Saturday morning, May 6.

This is the sixth straight year for the event which also includes live music, food and games for the whole family.

Highlights include:

  • Performances by Our City’s Finest, Ron Jorgensen & Friends and DJ Hawk
  • Oyama Elementary School Folklorico dance team
  • First Responder’s Lip-Off Challenge (lip-sync competition)
  • Booth bingo with great prizes
  • Tucson Parks & Recreation’s Ready, Set, Rec! bus
  • Giveaways, activities and games for all ages

The event that brings together resources from across Tucson and Pima County is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way.

The Arizona Palooza Steering Committee is led by Camp Wellness, a program of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Camp Wellness is an award-winning program for individuals with serious mental illnesses, general mental health conditions and substance use disorders. Banner – University Health Plans is this year’s VIP sponsor of the event.

More information is available at tucsonpalooza.org and facebook.com/ArizonaPalooza.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina Highway was closed near milemarker 4.5, which is south of Molina Basin, because of a...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed, campgrounds evacuated because of fire
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
The sculpture is a bronze bike with one of Tucson’s iconic animals, the javelina. After hiking...
Tucson artist unveils sculpture 2 years in the making
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

The New COVID-19 variant comes with pink eyes.
New Covid-19 variant Arcturus could cause pink eye
New COVID-19 variant comes with pink eyes
New COVID-19 variant comes with pink eyes
Carondelet Health Network celebrates the 143rd anniversary of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital
Carondelet Health Network celebrates the 143rd anniversary of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital
The Nosotros program has had lots of success so far, since beginning eight years ago, running...
UA’s Nosotros program aims to bring awareness to liver disease in Hispanic communities