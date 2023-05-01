Arizona Palooza returns with food, entertainment and mental health resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Palooza, a free and family-friendly event aimed at reducing the stigma associated with mental health and connecting people with resources, will take place Saturday morning, May 6.

This is the sixth straight year for the event which also includes live music, food and games for the whole family.

Highlights include:

Performances by Our City’s Finest, Ron Jorgensen & Friends and DJ Hawk

Oyama Elementary School Folklorico dance team

First Responder’s Lip-Off Challenge (lip-sync competition)

Booth bingo with great prizes

Tucson Parks & Recreation’s Ready, Set, Rec! bus

Giveaways, activities and games for all ages

The event that brings together resources from across Tucson and Pima County is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way.

The Arizona Palooza Steering Committee is led by Camp Wellness, a program of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Camp Wellness is an award-winning program for individuals with serious mental illnesses, general mental health conditions and substance use disorders. Banner – University Health Plans is this year’s VIP sponsor of the event.

More information is available at tucsonpalooza.org and facebook.com/ArizonaPalooza.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.