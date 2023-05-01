Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden hosted a White House reception Monday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Biden delivered remarks at the event, which Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

Eid al-Fitr began in the U.S. on the evening of April 20 and ended on the evening of April 21.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in an April 20 statement to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Presidents have held Eid al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until President Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events but instead released statements marking the holiday. Biden revived the practice last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
The sculpture is a bronze bike with one of Tucson’s iconic animals, the javelina. After hiking...
Tucson artist unveils sculpture 2 years in the making
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders at White House on May 9
According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says