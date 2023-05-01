FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a hot weekend across southern Arizona (Tucson hit 100° for the first time this year on Sunday!), a cooler and breezier workweek is in store. Partly sunny skies are on tap Monday with a Red Flag Warning in effect for Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and western Cochise County from 11 AM to 7 PM. Relative humidity as low as 10-15% and wind gusts up to 40 mph combine for critical fire weather today.

Gusty winds stick with us this week, but temperatures will be near or below-normal Tuesday through Saturday! Expect high temperatures in the 80s during that timeframe with Thursday being the coolest day.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

