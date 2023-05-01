Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tucson hits 100-degrees for the first time in 2023

By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 at 1:59 p.m., Sunday. Cooler temperatures Monday as a passing weather system brings another round of gusty winds. A gradual cooling trend through the week will see temperatures drop below average by Thursday. Gusty winds are expected once again Wednesday through Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

