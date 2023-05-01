Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11

FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.
FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.(Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency officially ends this month.

One of the things that means is free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11.

Some costs may shift to become out-of-pocket.

Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by both the FDA and CDC. (Source: CNN)

However, there are still ways to take advantage of the benefits of the public health emergency before it expires.

Pharmacies and other retailers have home tests, and costs may be covered upfront or reimbursed by insurance plans.

There’s also the federal website covidtests.gov that allows U.S. households to order free test kits for delivery.

The site is still up and running, with four free tests available to any household that hasn’t ordered since December.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration date for many home tests beyond what’s on the box, so check the FDA website before throwing them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina Highway was closed near milemarker 4.5, which is south of Molina Basin, because of a...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed, campgrounds evacuated because of fire
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show
The sculpture is a bronze bike with one of Tucson’s iconic animals, the javelina. After hiking...
Tucson artist unveils sculpture 2 years in the making

Latest News

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
House Speaker McCarthy addresses Israel’s Knesset
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Eastern box turtles have a domed shell which can display radiated lines or spots, making them...
Man pleads guilty to trafficking turtles used for illegal pet trade, authorities say
Rachel Boone, the canine behavior specialist at the shelter, said Chief is healthy and friendly.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found 500 miles away in West Virginia
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit