Gov. Katie Hobbs signs house bill to fund Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Katie Hobbs signed 12 bills into law Monday, May 1, including HB2456, which will fund The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind for the next four years.

The ASDB serves approximately 2,100 students across the state, which equals about 85% of the state’s deaf and blind youth population.

House Bill 2456 was originally written to extend ADSB schools for eight years. Now Gov. Hobbs is encouraging the legislature to push for a full eight-year continuation.

“The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (ASDB) is a cornerstone of the visually impaired and Deaf and hard of hearing communities in Arizona,” said Governor Hobbs. “The ASDB community has been treated with disrespect and was not given equal access to participate in the legislative process. I encourage the Legislature to reflect on the passage of HB2456 and send me a bill next session that includes a full eight-year continuation.”

