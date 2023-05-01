Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man arrested after $3M worth of fentanyl shipped from Arizona to restaurant in Maine

Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, Maine, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail...
Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, Maine, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail conditions.(Courtesy: Auburn Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Employees of a Maine restaurant got a surprise when they opened a large wooden crate from Arizona that they thought was a shipment of mugs they had recently ordered. Instead, they found a plastic tote that contained what law enforcement suspect is 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3 million, Auburn police Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said in a statement Saturday.

The tote had a shipping label with the restaurant’s address but the name of someone who did not work there. Employees who opened it saw what they thought looked like drugs, so they contacted police, Cougle said. The crate from Arizona that arrived in the Maine town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Portland was taken to the police department, where a chemical field examination confirmed it contained fentanyl.

About an hour later, the man whose name was on the shipment showed up looking for the crate and was arrested, police said. Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail conditions. He is being held in a county jail without bail. It could not be determined if he had an attorney. Mercier previously spent time behind bars on a 2007 federal drug conviction, Cougle said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Cougle said he anticipates state and federal law enforcement getting involved.

Mike Peters, the co-owner of Mac’s Grill, told WMTW-TV in an email that he is glad the drugs did not make it to the streets. “The instances of overdose in our, and surrounding, communities is awful, and fentanyl seems to be front and center when it comes to fatalities,” he said. “It is very sad.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina Highway was closed near milemarker 4.5, which is south of Molina Basin, because of a...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed, campgrounds evacuated because of fire
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
The sculpture is a bronze bike with one of Tucson’s iconic animals, the javelina. After hiking...
Tucson artist unveils sculpture 2 years in the making
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Arizona Palooza aims to reduce the stigma surrounding...
Arizona Palooza returns with food, entertainment and mental health resources
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
WATCH NOW: 13 News’ streaming newscast May 1
Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex