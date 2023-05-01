Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex

(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found stabbed at a Tucson apartment complex early Sunday, April 30.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at The Peaks at Redington, which is located near Speedway and Pantano.

The TPD said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. While no suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalina Highway was closed near milemarker 4.5, which is south of Molina Basin, because of a...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon closed, campgrounds evacuated because of fire
Experts say the colors in the aurora come mostly from gasses like nitrogen and oxygen. These...
How to see the Northern Lights in southern Arizona
Tucson reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 on Sunday, April 30.
Tucson marks first 100-degree day of 2023
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show
The sculpture is a bronze bike with one of Tucson’s iconic animals, the javelina. After hiking...
Tucson artist unveils sculpture 2 years in the making

Latest News

WATCH NOW: 13 News’ streaming newscast May 1
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
Teen found shot near 12th Avenue and Valencia in Tucson
American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from...
American Airlines pilots authorize strike; pickets planned at Phoenix Sky Harbor