Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found stabbed at a Tucson apartment complex early Sunday, April 30.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at The Peaks at Redington, which is located near Speedway and Pantano.

The TPD said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. While no suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

