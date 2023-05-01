Marana police searching for shoplifting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the suspect shoplifted from the Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.

He was seen driving a maroon Subaru Outback.

If you have seen him, please call MPD @ 520-382-2000.

Help identify SHOPLIFTING Suspect. (Marana Police Department)

