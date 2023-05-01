Advertise
Marana police searching for shoplifting suspect

The suspect shoplifted from Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.
The suspect shoplifted from Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.(Marana Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the suspect shoplifted from the Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.

He was seen driving a maroon Subaru Outback.

If you have seen him, please call MPD @ 520-382-2000.

Help identify SHOPLIFTING Suspect.
Help identify SHOPLIFTING Suspect. (Marana Police Department)
Help identify SHOPLIFTING Suspect.
Help identify SHOPLIFTING Suspect. (Marana Police Department)

