Marana police searching for shoplifting suspect
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a shoplifting suspect.
Police said the suspect shoplifted from the Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.
He was seen driving a maroon Subaru Outback.
If you have seen him, please call MPD @ 520-382-2000.
