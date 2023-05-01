Advertise
UPDATE: Mt. Lemmon Highway reopens following wildfire closure

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Mt. Lemmon Highway is back open after being shut down due to a wildfire.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says was back open as of 1 p.m. Monday, but drivers should still be aware of fire crews between mileposts four and five.

As of the last update, the Molino 2 Wildfire has burned about 80 acres.

The Molino 2 Wildfire began in the bowl of the Molino Basin near a popular shooting area.

