UPDATE: Mt. Lemmon Highway reopens following wildfire closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Mt. Lemmon Highway is back open after being shut down due to a wildfire.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says was back open as of 1 p.m. Monday, but drivers should still be aware of fire crews between mileposts four and five.

As of the last update, the Molino 2 Wildfire has burned about 80 acres.

The Molino 2 Wildfire began in the bowl of the Molino Basin near a popular shooting area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.