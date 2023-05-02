AZDPS: Sergent Simon makes his final 10-7 call after 30 years of service

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) announced on March 17 Sergeant Tom Simon retired after 30 years of dedicated service to the State of Arizona.

Sergeant Simon’s fellow motor troopers escorted him and his family home for his final “10-7″, his last radio sign-off before retirement. That final call was received by Misty Knutson, a dispatcher in our Operational Communications Bureau and the daughter of Sergeant Simon’s close friend and fallen AZDPS Officer Douglas Knutson.

Take a listen and join us in thanking Sergeant Simon for three decades of exceptional service to Arizona.

Congratulations, sir! We wish you a long and happy retirement.

