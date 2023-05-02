Baby owl finds new home at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A baby owl is making himself at home at a local apartment complex.

To some of the staff, the baby owl is known as Horton or Mr. Horton was found under the steps of a Tucson apartment complex a few weeks ago. According to staff at the apartment, which will be kept anonymous to protect Mr. Horton, he was taken to Wildlife Rescue Center, where they said he was dehydrated.

He was kept there for a couple of days before being taken back to the apartment complex, where the Wildlife Center conducted daily checks to ensure he was being fed.

He was very good about staying in there and it seemed mom was close by feeding him every night. The Wildlife Center also checked on him almost daily to make sure he was being fed.

“It’s kind of different from what we do, but for us to see this kind of stuff, I mean, it’s kind of nice and cool,” apartment staff Jner Philip said.

The staff has loved caring for Horton and even have a camera to check frequently to ensure he’s happy in his tree.

