Bear moved from homes near Eden

Bear moved from homes near Eden
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Game and Fish helped move a bear away from a home near Eden.

Game and Fish officials say the black bear was two to three years old.

It was looking for food in garbage near homes in Eden Monday.

Officials say it is not uncommon for young bears to look for food in populated areas during the spring.

