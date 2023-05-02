Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler but windier this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thanks to a storm system off to our northwest, gusty winds stick with us for most of this week – especially during the afternoon hours. However, temperatures will stay near or below normal through the weekend! Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across southern Arizona during that timeframe with Thursday being the coolest day. Our weather pattern changes again by early next week with a ridge building heat back into the region.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The suspect shoplifted from Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.
Marana police identify shoplifting suspects
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 1, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler, but still windy
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect through Christmas Day, according to ADEQ.
Fact Finders: Poor air quality is bad for your health. Here’s what you can do about it
Wildfire graphic
UPDATE: Mt. Lemmon Highway reopens following wildfire closure
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 1, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MAY 1, 2023