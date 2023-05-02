Advertise
Five in custody after pursuit ends in Marana

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person died in a crash near Sahuarita on Feb....
(KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is still looking for one person after a pursuit ended in Marana.

DPS says troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for multiple moving violations heading west on Interstate 10 near milepost 232.

DPS says the driver failed to stop, and troopers initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, troopers deployed tire deflation devices, which were successful on the vehicle.

After losing a tire and slowing dramatically, the driver intentionally drove the vehicle through the right-of-way fence near milepost 246 on I-10.

The driver and five other occupants ran from the scene.

Five were eventually taken into custody.

AZDPS contacted US Customs and Border Protection (USBP) to take custody of all the occupants, including the driver.

The driver, 45-year-old Michel Martinez will be booked into a federal facility due to previous unlawful incidents with USBP.

The AZDPS will also charge the driver with Unlawful Felony Flight from Law Enforcement, Unlawful Possession of a Narcotic, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangerment, Criminal Damage, and Prohibited Possessor of a Firearm.

