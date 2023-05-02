Man found dead after mobile-home fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found dead at the scene of a fire in a mobile home in Tucson Tuesday, May 2.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the man was said to be in his 40s. He was found inside the residence in the 1600 block of East Roger Road.

FATAL FIRE 🔥 At 1:43 Tuesday morning #TucsonFire was dispatched to a mobile home park in the 1600 block of E. Roger Road. Engine 3 arrived to the affected unit at 1:48 and observed working fire conditions before pulling hose lines for initial fire attack... pic.twitter.com/BVm7NNkUUg — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 2, 2023

TFD crews were dispatched to the fire at 1:43 a.m. and had the fire under control at 2:01 a.m.

Crews performing a primary search found the man on the couch.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

This is the fourth fire fatality investigated by TFD this year.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.