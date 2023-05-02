Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man found dead after mobile-home fire in Tucson

A man was found dead after a mobile-home fire in the 1600 block of East Roger Road in Tucson...
A man was found dead after a mobile-home fire in the 1600 block of East Roger Road in Tucson Tuesday, May 2.(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found dead at the scene of a fire in a mobile home in Tucson Tuesday, May 2.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the man was said to be in his 40s. He was found inside the residence in the 1600 block of East Roger Road.

TFD crews were dispatched to the fire at 1:43 a.m. and had the fire under control at 2:01 a.m.

Crews performing a primary search found the man on the couch.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

This is the fourth fire fatality investigated by TFD this year.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The suspect shoplifted from Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.
Marana police identify shoplifting suspects
Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

WATCH: Biosphere 2 crew discusses their six day research study
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Palo Verde and East Irvington roads Tuesday,...
Pedestrian struck; Palo Verde Road closed between Irvington, Gas roads
FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing