Man found dead after mobile-home fire in Tucson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found dead at the scene of a fire in a mobile home in Tucson Tuesday, May 2.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, the man was said to be in his 40s. He was found inside the residence in the 1600 block of East Roger Road.
TFD crews were dispatched to the fire at 1:43 a.m. and had the fire under control at 2:01 a.m.
Crews performing a primary search found the man on the couch.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
This is the fourth fire fatality investigated by TFD this year.
No additional information was immediately available.
