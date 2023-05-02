Advertise
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new ID’s

Arizona’s Family has received numerous emails from viewers who’ve had problems with their new IDs while traveling.
By Jason Barry
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Judy and Steve Pear love to travel, but their last trip didn’t get off to a great start. A few weeks ago, the Glendale couple was flying through Chicago when a TSA agent stopped them at the airport.

Judy’s new Arizona ID card was not accepted. “It had all the markings of an Arizona driver’s license,” said Judy. “It had a travel star on it, but it wasn’t recognized in the system with the TSA.

The story is similar to the one of Markus Davenport. His new Arizona ID was rejected at the airport in Charlotte recently, and he couldn’t rent a car with his new ID either.

Amy Miller of Phoenix said she was driving off a rental car lot in San Antonio last week when she was told her new Arizona driver’s license was not working. “He proceeded to say that we don’t know how to handle the new Arizona license, therefore, we can’t rent to you,” said Miller. “He said you’ll need to leave the car immediately.”

Arizona’s Family has received numerous emails from viewers who’ve had problems with their new IDs while traveling. The complaints have been brought to the attention of Arizona’s Department of Transportation.

ADOT spokesperson Bill Lamoreaux said they had not seen any widespread problems. “We have reached out to the national car rental places to make sure they are aware and able to take the new card,” said Lamoreaux. “We are also following up with the TSA.”

The Valley grandmother is hoping her new ID will work when she goes to Vegas this week, but she’s bringing her passport just in case. “I travel a lot and I use an Arizona driver’s license 99% of the time when I travel,” said Judy. “I’ve never had a problem until I just recently got the new ID.” “We have enough delays when we travel and that doesn’t need to be one of them,” said Steve.

If anyone has a problem with their new ID card, they should contact Home | Department of Transportation (azdot.gov).

