Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Country Club, Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident near Country Club and Broadway in Tucson on Tuesday, May 2.

The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist, a man, suffered serious injuries. Country Club is closed from Broadway to 22nd Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

