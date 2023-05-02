Advertise
Pedestrian struck; Palo Verde Road closed between Irvington, Gas roads

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Palo Verde and East Irvington roads Tuesday,...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Palo Verde and East Irvington roads Tuesday, May 2.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday, May 2, on South Palo Verde Road and East Irvington Road.

Palo Verde Road is closed from Irvington to East Gas Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

