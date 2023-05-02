Pedestrian struck; Palo Verde Road closed between Irvington, Gas roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday, May 2, on South Palo Verde Road and East Irvington Road.

Palo Verde Road is closed from Irvington to East Gas Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

