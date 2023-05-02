Pima County authorities ask for help finding vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult and asking to hear from anyone who may have information about her whereabouts.

Donna Marie Barrett, 67, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Barrett was last seen on foot Monday evening, May 1, wearing a black top and jeans in the 10400 block of East Tanque Verde Road.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.

