Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County authorities ask for help finding vulnerable adult

Donna Marie Barrett
Donna Marie Barrett(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult and asking to hear from anyone who may have information about her whereabouts.

Donna Marie Barrett, 67, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Barrett was last seen on foot Monday evening, May 1, wearing a black top and jeans in the 10400 block of East Tanque Verde Road.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The suspect shoplifted from Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.
Marana police identify shoplifting suspects
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Country Club, Broadway
Generic crime scene
Tucson Police investigating homicide
FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing