Tucson Police investigating homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in a homicide investigation.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5900 block of South Liberty Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. on April 28.

That is just south of Drexel Avenue.

They found a man who had been shot.

Police say officers provided first aid to the victim until personnel from the Tucson Fire Department arrived.

Despite those life-saving efforts, 42-year-old Paul Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hernandez was involved in some kind of confrontation with people at a nearby park before the shooting.

Police say anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.