Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating homicide

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in a homicide investigation.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5900 block of South Liberty Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. on April 28.

That is just south of Drexel Avenue.

They found a man who had been shot.

Police say officers provided first aid to the victim until personnel from the Tucson Fire Department arrived.

Despite those life-saving efforts, 42-year-old Paul Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Hernandez was involved in some kind of confrontation with people at a nearby park before the shooting.

Police say anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Man found stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The suspect shoplifted from Walmart at AZ Pavillions last week.
Marana police identify shoplifting suspects
A drag show at Tucson High School Saturday, April 29, was hosted by on on-campus club called...
Hundreds step out for Tucson High School’s drag show

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Country Club, Broadway
Donna Marie Barrett
Pima County authorities ask for help finding vulnerable adult
FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing