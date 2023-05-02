Advertise
Tucson trying to excise racist, illegal language from legal documents

By Bud Foster
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson is looking for a way to erase racist and illegal language from the covenants, known as CC & R’s, which are prevalent in many older homes.

It’s something 83-year-old Alison Hughes says she wants before she dies, to get rid of the racist language in her covenants, a language she didn’t know about until last October in the home she bought in 1975.

“It’s the most offensive language I can imagine being in a document,” she said.

The language was found on page 9 of her listed CC&R’s.

CC & R's document
CC & R's document(Alison Hughes)

Thousands of Tucson homeowners have some racist, illegal covenants in their home ownership, and unless they’ve done a deep dive, they probably don’t know about it.

“I think we’ve got a moral responsibility to do something on this,” Hughes said. “It’s a moral issue and I feel very strongly about it.”

The language is not enforceable. In fact, it’s illegal, ruled by the United States Supreme Court in 1948.

“I’ve had several neighborhood associations reach out to me and say how can we get these things out of our CC&R’s,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “The sad reality is because it’s a property contract, the city has no standing and we can’t compel that to happen.”

The only body that can compel that is the Arizona state legislature. It would take state lawmakers to agree to allow the homeowner’s associations to go into the covenants and bring them into the 21st century by eliminating the racist, illegal language.

“One would hope that they would have the wisdom and say, look this does not represent who we are right now,” Kozachik said. “It certainly does not represent the homeowners and if the homeowners want to excise the language, they should allow them to do that.”

Hughes believes the neighbors in her Catalina Vista neighborhood would likely agree.

“I can’t speak for other neighbors, I just can’t speak for them, but I do feel that a majority of the neighbors would be as offended as I am if they knew about this,” Hughes said.

Still, as offensive as they are, it’s words on paper that are unenforceable. But for some people like Hughes, the fact they can’t be enforced is not the point, it’s personal.

“I worked for the Civil Rights Commission in 1969, and I was in Martin Luther King’s civil rights march in Washington,” she said. “I was part of that march.”

This makes her wonder if she would have purchased the house in the first place if she had known about the covenant language.

“It would have been a matter of principle,” she said. “It’s just why would one want to stay in a neighborhood where it prohibits people to live.”

The city council will discuss the issue at its regular study session on Tuesday, May 2. It’s expected the council will vote to send a letter to the lawmakers asking them to allow the HOAs to excise the language.

