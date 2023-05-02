Advertise
WATCH THIS: Authorities looking for man who may have started Molino 2 Fire

Authorities are looking for this man who may have started the Molino 2 Fire while target shooting in the area.
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are trying to identify a suspect wanted for the Molino 2 Wildfire, which started on Sunday, April 30.

The fire resulted in the closure of the Catalina Highway in the Santa Catalina Ranger District, Coronado National Forest. Video shows the suspect shooting illegal shotgun rounds and the start of the wildfire.

The suspect has been described as a white male, around 50-60 years old, wearing a light grey shirt with tan cargo pants. He approached the scene where the filmmakers were shooting at a homemade target. Upon arrival, they stepped back and allowed the suspect to take five shots using his shotgun.

The forest service released the above video in hopes that someone can identify the man seen in the video. It appears he had loaded his shotgun with incendiary bullets causing sparks to fly and starting the Molino 2 Wildfire. Using incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are violations of 36 CFR 261.5 (b,c), punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

The area is not considered a shooting range but it is often used by people who want to shoot. According to the Forest Service, incendiary rounds are never permitted.

The Forest Service said the video was provided to them by people who were not connected to the suspect in any way.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call and leave a message at, 520-388-8343 or email the Coronado National Forest at Mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.

Suspect firing gun
Suspect firing gun(Coronado National Forest)

