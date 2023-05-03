Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Snowbowl extends ski season until May 29

Snowbowl will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the month, plus Memorial Day.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s still time hit the slopes and enjoy the snow at Arizona Snowbowl! The popular ski resort announced that conditions are too good to close and will stay open until May 29, making it their longest season ever!

Snowbowl will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the month, plus Memorial Day. Spring hours of operation are below:

  • Open daily through May 7 from 10 a.m-4 p.m.
  • Saturdays & Sundays only through May 28 from 10 a.m-4 p.m.
  • Memorial Day from 10 a.m-4 p.m.

“Everything out there is completely natural. We haven’t made snow since late February. It’s all been up to mother nature, and luckily it’s been a very heavy year for snowfall. We have received 398 inches of snow here at snowbowl,” said Angie Grubb, Marketing Coordinator for Arizona Snowbowl.

Lift tickets start at $19, or there’s a Buy Now, Ski Now option to enjoy the resorts with a 2023/2024 season pass. Click here to plan your trip to Arizona Snowbowl.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five in custody after pursuit ends in Marana
Suspect firing gun
WATCH THIS: Authorities looking for man who may have started Molino 2 Fire
Water pipe break in Tucson.
Water pipe break in Tucson
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
A man was found dead after a mobile-home fire in the 1600 block of East Roger Road in Tucson...
Man found dead after mobile-home fire in Tucson

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
Melissa Ann Ortiz, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal...
Woman arrested after deadly Tucson stabbing
Woman arrested after deadly Tucson stabbing
Woman arrested after deadly Tucson stabbing
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
The San Pedro Fire east of Sierra Vista, Arizona, sparked Wednesday, May 3.
UPDATE: Escapule Road community in ‘READY’ status because of wildfire; SR 90 restricted east of Sierra Vista