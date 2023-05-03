Arizona Snowbowl extends ski season until May 29

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s still time hit the slopes and enjoy the snow at Arizona Snowbowl! The popular ski resort announced that conditions are too good to close and will stay open until May 29, making it their longest season ever!

Snowbowl will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the month, plus Memorial Day. Spring hours of operation are below:

Open daily through May 7 from 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays only through May 28 from 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Memorial Day from 10 a.m-4 p.m.

“Everything out there is completely natural. We haven’t made snow since late February. It’s all been up to mother nature, and luckily it’s been a very heavy year for snowfall. We have received 398 inches of snow here at snowbowl,” said Angie Grubb, Marketing Coordinator for Arizona Snowbowl.

Lift tickets start at $19, or there’s a Buy Now, Ski Now option to enjoy the resorts with a 2023/2024 season pass. Click here to plan your trip to Arizona Snowbowl.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.