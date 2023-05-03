Advertise
Family, friends of woman found murdered on Phoenix trail ask for help solving case

Heike worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club.
Heike worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a woman who was found dead on a popular Phoenix trail was killed the day before her body was discovered. Phoenix police provided an update on the investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, which was also attended by Lauren Heike’s parents and friends.

Detectives believe Heike was hiking on the Reach 11 trail near her apartment in the area of Scottdale Road and Mayo Boulevard on Friday morning when she was attacked from behind sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. Her body wasn’t discovered until the next day because police say she was in an area that isn’t necessarily visible from the trail.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police released surveillance video of a person of interest they’re now calling a suspect in Heike’s murder. The short clip shows a man with a dark complexion, described as 5′8″ to 6′ tall, who was wearing dark clothing and a backpack. “We believe someone would have noticed this person either before the attack or after he fled from our scene,” said Phoenix Homicide Lt. James Hester.

“We want somebody to come forward and help us find this person,” said Lana Heike, Lauren’s mother. Police are not yet sharing how they believe Heike was killed or if a weapon was used, saying there are details that only the suspect would know which, if divulged, could harm the investigation.

“As hard as this is for us, we’re grateful because we had such a beautiful child,” Lauren’s mother said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

